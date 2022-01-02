Bbva USA Has $163,000 Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Bbva USA cut its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 102.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 187,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 24,888 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.4% in the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 93,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 115,892.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $41.16 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

