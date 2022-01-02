Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 5,684 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of FBND opened at $53.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.33. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.13 and a 12-month high of $54.33.

