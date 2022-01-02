Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 10,818 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIAL. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,459,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,655,000 after purchasing an additional 718,813 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,175,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,834,000 after purchasing an additional 116,629 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 90,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 28,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,010,000.

Shares of DIAL opened at $21.31 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.44.

