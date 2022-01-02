Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 191 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.20. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.04 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

