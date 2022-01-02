Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Invests $58,000 in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 17,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 283,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $3.82 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $4.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

