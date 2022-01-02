Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $830,000 Stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,404 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.11% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TBF. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth $73,392,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 41.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,636,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,151,000 after buying an additional 1,643,419 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 111.5% in the second quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 423,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 223,000 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at about $3,687,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 240.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 196,278 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TBF opened at $15.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

