Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Takes $237,000 Position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 20,925.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYMB stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $61.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.27.

