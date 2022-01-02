Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.49

Shares of Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.49 and traded as high as $25.57. Canfor shares last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 14,316 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFPZF. CIBC increased their price objective on Canfor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canfor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

