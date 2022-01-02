Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,449 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 469,781 shares of company stock valued at $20,034,514. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BSX opened at $42.48 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.72.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.