NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 142.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in NMI were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in NMI by 20.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,695,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,065,000 after purchasing an additional 625,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in NMI by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,678,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,683,000 after purchasing an additional 27,082 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NMI in the second quarter valued at about $68,426,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in NMI by 19.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,408,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,139,000 after purchasing an additional 388,316 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NMI by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,569,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,277,000 after purchasing an additional 87,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NMIH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.31.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.66. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $26.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The business had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.06 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

