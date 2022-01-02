Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 28,299 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 79.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,299 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,578,000 after buying an additional 108,371 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 67.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after buying an additional 475,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,624,000 after buying an additional 146,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,719,000 after buying an additional 25,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 52.2% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 614,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,293,000 after buying an additional 210,607 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $92.02 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.04.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $248,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,393 shares of company stock worth $4,766,630 over the last 90 days. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

