Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 13,252 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,252 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $43.47 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $127.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Emergent BioSolutions’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl purchased 3,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.