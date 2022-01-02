Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 482 Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in L’Air Liquide were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,285,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,314,000 after purchasing an additional 122,374 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 5.6% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 170,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the third quarter valued at about $3,167,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 2.5% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 17.3% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
AIQUY stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average is $34.45. L’Air Liquide S.A. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $36.26.
About L’Air Liquide
Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.
See Also: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.