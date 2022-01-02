Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 482 Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in L’Air Liquide were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,285,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,314,000 after purchasing an additional 122,374 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 5.6% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 170,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the third quarter valued at about $3,167,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 2.5% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 17.3% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AIQUY stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average is $34.45. L’Air Liquide S.A. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIQUY. HSBC downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

