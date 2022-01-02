Hancock Whitney Corp Has $677,000 Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,449 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WGO opened at $74.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.86.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WGO shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

