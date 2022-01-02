Critical Comparison: Northgate (OTCMKTS:NGTEF) & Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) and Northgate (OTCMKTS:NGTEF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bankinter and Northgate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankinter 69.53% 6.75% 0.34% Northgate N/A N/A N/A

Bankinter has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northgate has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bankinter and Northgate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankinter 2 6 1 0 1.89 Northgate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bankinter currently has a consensus price target of $5.06, indicating a potential downside of 1.75%. Given Bankinter’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bankinter is more favorable than Northgate.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bankinter and Northgate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankinter $2.15 billion 2.15 $362.25 million N/A N/A Northgate $863.72 million 0.83 N/A N/A N/A

Bankinter has higher revenue and earnings than Northgate.

Summary

Bankinter beats Northgate on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Northgate Company Profile

Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 53,000 vehicles from 77 locations in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 40,000 vehicles from 24 locations in Spain. It serves construction and distribution, manufacturing and engineering, and business service industries, as well as local authorities, public utilities, and retailers and wholesalers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Darlington, the United Kingdom.

