Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $769,000 in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,467 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 502.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 42,737 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Terminix Global by 4.9% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 52,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Terminix Global by 26.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Terminix Global in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Terminix Global by 109.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 81,447 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on TMX. Bank of America raised Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terminix Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of TMX stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.73. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. The company had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

