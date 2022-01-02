Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.82 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 266.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 85.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 18.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR opened at $5,908.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5,413.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5,154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,885.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $65.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,359.25.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.