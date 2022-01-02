Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Takes $201,000 Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.65.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.