Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 1,462 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,705,821,000 after buying an additional 231,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,398,000 after buying an additional 649,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after buying an additional 501,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,329,000 after buying an additional 1,109,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,031,000 after buying an additional 255,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

NYSE:PSX opened at $72.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.07. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of -63.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

