Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.11.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $239.88 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $143.15 and a one year high of $243.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

