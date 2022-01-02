Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 220.0% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter.

XT opened at $66.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day moving average is $64.57. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $55.75 and a 12-month high of $67.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

