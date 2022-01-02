Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New $312,000 Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

NYSE CLX opened at $174.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

