Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 270 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 42.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after acquiring an additional 42,775 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,271,000 after acquiring an additional 23,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 76,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $168.98 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $121.89 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.57 and its 200-day moving average is $156.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -143.20 and a beta of 2.34.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

