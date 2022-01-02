Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Holdings Cut by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 212,291 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.17% of Northrop Grumman worth $99,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOC opened at $387.07 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $408.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $367.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

