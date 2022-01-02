Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $340,000 Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 322,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after buying an additional 31,229 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 60,622 shares during the period. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Argus lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

