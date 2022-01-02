Brighton Jones LLC Takes Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 25.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 19.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the third quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the third quarter valued at $936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Get SFL alerts:

NYSE:SFL opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.90. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFL. DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL).

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.