Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 34 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 145.2% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,842,000 after buying an additional 54,928 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in ANSYS by 2.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,597,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 379,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in ANSYS by 7.0% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS stock opened at $401.12 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $394.73 and a 200-day moving average of $370.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 75.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

