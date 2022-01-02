Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $6,096,000. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 457,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 49.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAA opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -77.83 and a beta of 2.16. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -600.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

