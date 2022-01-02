Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 110.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 7,530.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

GGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $80.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.34 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.16.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.