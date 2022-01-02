Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $360,000 Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 39,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,157,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,744,000 after buying an additional 290,316 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 82,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 79.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after buying an additional 63,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $132.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.51 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.17.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.82.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

