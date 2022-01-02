Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 461.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $381.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.67, a P/E/G ratio of 108.89 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $401.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.54. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.83.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

