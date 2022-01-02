Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,356,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,756 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.33% of Valero Energy worth $95,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,111,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,600,351,000 after buying an additional 314,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,941,168,000 after buying an additional 2,035,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,961,000 after buying an additional 669,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,502,000 after buying an additional 1,052,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,251,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,149,000 after buying an additional 642,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day moving average of $71.24. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $54.78 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of -68.91, a PEG ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

