Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 434.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 573,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,945,000 after acquiring an additional 466,052 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $4,741,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $8,748,355.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,851 shares of company stock valued at $13,703,863 in the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.87 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

