Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 10.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 6.3% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

