Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $966.96

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $966.96 and traded as low as $959.70. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $959.70, with a volume of 11 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $966.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $912.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $15.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous dividend of $14.75.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Its services include commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, consumer, credit card, residential real estate loans, and equipment leases.

