Deutsche Bank AG Has $102.30 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,832,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,133,259 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.85% of CF Industries worth $102,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 10.6% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 23,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 12,920 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average of $55.04.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,034. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Bank of America raised their target price on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.12.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

