Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,835 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $37.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.70.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

