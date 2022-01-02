Deutsche Bank AG Buys 89,889 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 89,889 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.49% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $121,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,533,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16,494.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,282 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,872,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,281,000 after purchasing an additional 875,057 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $107.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.45. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HZNP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,190.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $943,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,588,191. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.