Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,717 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,672 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in American Airlines Group by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,696 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.54) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

