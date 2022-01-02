Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $71,000 Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

NYSE ALK opened at $52.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.63 and a beta of 1.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.26 and a one year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day moving average is $56.47.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

