Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $52,000 Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in APA were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 27,725 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in APA by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in APA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in APA by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 53,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in APA by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 4.76. APA Co. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $31.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.78.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities raised APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

