Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Holdings Trimmed by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,834,000 after purchasing an additional 492,450 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,216,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 29,901.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 203,626 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,920,000 after purchasing an additional 169,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 239.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 237,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,161,000 after purchasing an additional 167,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESS. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.17.

In other news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $352.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.79 and a fifty-two week high of $357.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $343.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.01.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

