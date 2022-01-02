Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 114 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Snap-on were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNA opened at $215.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.82. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $165.88 and a twelve month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

SNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.