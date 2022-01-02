Bbva USA Acquires 971 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Bbva USA increased its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 8.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 22.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 8.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 11.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,836,000 after purchasing an additional 83,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 4.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

GTY stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.56. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.94 and a 52-week high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.71%.

Several analysts have commented on GTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.