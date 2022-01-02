Bbva USA Invests $97,000 in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

JJSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of JJSF opened at $157.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.44. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $134.68 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $323.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 87.24%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

