Bbva USA Buys 641 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Bbva USA lifted its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 77.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,309,000 after buying an additional 5,824,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,977,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,824,000 after purchasing an additional 359,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,339,000 after purchasing an additional 245,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 41.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,635,000 after purchasing an additional 830,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,398,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,452,000 after purchasing an additional 285,750 shares in the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $240,473.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $104,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,934,893. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.53. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

