Raymond James & Associates Acquires 26,562 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,562 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.27% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $12,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 894.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPU opened at $156.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.25. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $156.94.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

