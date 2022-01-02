Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,931 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,827 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $15,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 28.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.5% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,600 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $115.88 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.40.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.