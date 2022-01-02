Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,033 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,921,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,231,296,000 after buying an additional 88,474 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,387,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,569,801,000 after buying an additional 172,562 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,340,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,102,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,086,000 after buying an additional 165,144 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,834,000 after buying an additional 297,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

FRC opened at $206.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $143.60 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

