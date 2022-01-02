Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Bbva USA

Bbva USA lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 103.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Stephens lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.48.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $297.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $230.15 and a 1 year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

